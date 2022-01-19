Springfield police looking for woman reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Springfield police say 30-year-old Joan Elvers-Fahey was reported missing on Tuesday night and hasn’t been in contact with her family since Monday. Elvers-Fahey is 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has a tattoo of stars on the let side of her neck as well as the word “LOVE” tattooed on her right side.

Elvers-Fahey is known to be in the areas of Plainfield Street, West Springfield and White Street near the East Longmeadow line. Police say she could also be sleeping on park benches. It is believed Elvers-Fahey may be suffering from depression and could be suicidal.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6360 or 413-787-6300.