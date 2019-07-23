Springfield police looking to identify man and woman on PVTA bus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking to identify a man and woman who is not considered a suspect from a May 8th incident on a PVTA bus.

According to Springfield Police, the two individuals got on the bus at the intersection of Main Street and Morris Street. The man allegedly did not pay for his fare and struck the bus driver with his book bag before getting off the bus. 

Anyone who recognizes this man or woman is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. Tips can be sent by texting “solve” and your tip to CRIMES 274637.

