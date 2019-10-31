Springfield Police looking to locate missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in trying to locate a missing man.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 28-year-old Waldemar Martinez-Colon hasn’t been seen since Sunday night and was reported missing on Wednesday morning.

Martinez-Colon lives in the Eastern Avenue area of Springfield and is “possibly suicidal” according to Walsh.

He is about 6’4″ and 125 pounds. Police believe he could also be in the Holyoke area.

If you have any information on where he might be you are asked to call the non-emergency line at 413-787-6302 or the missing persons line at 413-787-6360.