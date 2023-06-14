SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A meeting Wednesday evening between the Springfield Police Department and the public to develop safer communities.

It was in conjunction with the department’s community outreach and public information program. The discussion focused on some of the requirements for the Settlement Agreement, ongoing reforms, and disciplinary processes at the Raymond Jordan senior center.

Other topics included increased transparency around the Board of Police Commissioners and the Internal Investigation Unit. Police say it’s also a way for community members to get a better understanding and build sustainable relationships with police.

“We’re establishing a baseline as far as you know of where we are in regards to the use of force, calls for service, and things of that nature,” said Springfield Police Department Captain, Brian Beliveau.

These meetings have taken place once every quarter to keep Springfield residents updated on the department’s progress. Six policies have already been under review and revamped through the success of previous meetings.