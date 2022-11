SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police need the public’s help locating 13-year-old runaway Jacob Cintron-Pagan.

Cintron-Pagan is 5’4” tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has connections in Chicopee, Springfield, Greenfield, and Florida, according to the Springfield Police Department.

If you see him or know his whereabouts contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency number at 413-787-6300.