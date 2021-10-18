Springfield Police need the public’s help in finding missing child

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department needs the public’s help in finding missing 11-year-old Marielli Vale.

According to a statement by the Springfield Police Department, Vale ran away from home and has not been seen since 6 p.m. Saturday night. When she left she was wearing blue crocs. Vale is described as is approximately 4’6” tall and roughly 80 lbs. She was last seen on Lamplighter Lane in Springfield.

Anyone with information on Vale’s whereabouts are asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6300.