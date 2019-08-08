Springfield Police Officer Aaron McNab to be laid to rest Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officer Aaron McNab will be laid to rest at the Grace Lutheran Church in West Springfield on Thursday.

Family, friends, and colleagues will be paying their respects after Officer Aaron McNab died during a swimming accident last week.

The funeral services will begin at Noon.

Officer McNab drowned last Friday at Lake Morey in Vermont.

Hundreds paid their respects at the Curran Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield on Wednesday.

Officer McNab grew up in West Springfield and joined the Springfield Police Department back in November.

The Springfield Police Department started a collection to help McNab’s family pay for the funeral costs.

