Springfield Police Officer Bigda found not guilty on all charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda has been found not guilty on all charges in federal court Monday.

Bigda was accused of assaulting and threatening two juvenile suspects in 2016 after the teens allegedly stole an unmarked police cruiser and led them on a chase from Springfield to Palmer.

“I have faith in the judicial system and honor and respect their decision. We’ll review the transcripts from the trial to ensure our Internal Investigations Unit has all the facts before moving forward with any decisions,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Charges against a second officer involved in the case, Stephen Vigneault, have since been dropped.