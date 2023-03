SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department announced the retirement of Officer Martin Germain.

Officer Germain has served the City of Springfield for more than 42 years. He started as a Cadet in October 1980 before becoming a patrol officer three years later in October 1983.

“We wish Marty good health and happiness in his retirement!” Sprimgfield Police Department

Officer Martin Germain (Springfield Police Department)

Officer Germain retired with Badge #2, the second longest-serving patrol officer in the department.