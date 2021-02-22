Springfield police officer retires due to gunshot injury

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Police officer retired on Thursday due to injuries he suffered after being shot in the line of duty in April 2019.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, Edwin Irizarry was shot twice while two suspects were exchanging gunfire on State Street in the early morning hours of April 14th, 2019. Irizarry was then released from the hospital a few days later but never returned to active duty.

Irizarry was a Springfield Police Officer for 14 years.

“Officer Irizarry showed great courage that morning when he attempted to break up a large disturbance when he was shot. That incident is just another example of the dangers of this profession as our officers continue to do their job under stressful conditions to keep our community safe. I wish him and our other recent retirees the best of luck in the future and thank them for their service,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.

Here is a list of some other Springfield police officers that have retired recently: