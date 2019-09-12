Springfield Police officer saves boy with serious injuries after accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Police officer is being credited with saving a boy’s life after he was struck by a car Tuesday.

An accident that left an 11-year-old boy with serious injuries Tuesday had kids on Kimberly Avenue staying inside.

“Car came flying down and hit him, the trailer and the sign, and pinned him underneath the trailer that was parked there,” said Aniyah Miller of Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Officer Patrick Denault was one of the first to arrive and applied his department-issued tourniquet to the 11-year-old boy’s seriously wounded leg.

“Playing a game then he ran into the street without looking,” Miller explained. “It made a huge boom. We were scared when we first saw him, but then I ran to the closest house I could get to. Police got here first before the ambulance or fire truck. He put a belt on his leg.”

Doctors at Baystate credited the officer’s decision to apply the tourniquet with saving the boy’s life. He’s undergone at least one surgery since the accident. Springfield Police said the driver hasn’t been cited for hitting the boy, but their traffic unit is still investigating.

One mom, who asked not to be shown on camera, said Kimberly Ave. has long been a cut-through from Allen to White streets, and she wants the city to do something about it.

“I called the city of Springfield this morning trying to get some sort of speed control on this street, I suggested speed humps because signs don’t slow people down obviously,” said the local mom. “I have to write a letter to the director of public works. I’ll probably go around the neighborhood and see if people will sign it with me, and maybe it will help.”