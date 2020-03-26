Springfield police officer tested positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A member of the Springfield Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the officer is currently at home and is recovering.

Walsh says the Health Department will conduct a connectivity survey to determine if anyone else should be tested. He also says the Maintenance Department will disinfect any areas the officer may have recently visited or used inside the buildings or cruisers.

At this time, Walsh says it is unclear how the officer contracted the virus. After feeling symptoms, the officer did self-quarantine awaiting test results.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood relayed this information to the sworn and civilian staff on Thursday.

“In our line of work, a positive test was inevitable, but I am glad the symptoms are not severe at this time. I’m also urging officers to remain calm and stay vigilant with their social distancing and use of personal protective equipment. Their health and well-being is my number one priority.” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Mayor Domenic Sarno said “I have spoken to the officer with thoughts and prayers of good health, a speedy recovery, and encouragement. Our ‘sentinels of peace’ play a vital role in our city’s well-being- God-speed to them all.”

The Springfield Police Department will not be identifying any member of the department that tests positive for COVID-19 for privacy reasons.

The department urges the public to follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus.