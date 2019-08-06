Springfield police officer’s body returning to western Massachusetts Tuesday

(WWLP) – The body of Springfield Police Officer Aaron McNab, who died late last week in a swimming accident in Vermont, will be returned to western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

McNab’s body will be escorted from back to western Massachusetts by members of the Vermont State Police. Specific details about the escort, including route and times, are not being made public at this time.

McNab’s body was recovered from Morey Lake in Fairlee, Vermont Friday night, about an hour and a half after he had been reported missing.

The 30 year-old McNab joined the Springfield Police Department less than a year ago, having previously served as a corrections officer in Connecticut.

Calling hours for Officer McNab will be held Wednesday night from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Curran Jones Funeral Home, located at 109 Main St. in West Springfield. A funeral will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in West Springfield on Thursday.