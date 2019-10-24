Springfield Police officers honored for bravery, heroism at commendation ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department celebrated its officer’s bravery and heroism Wednesday with a commendation ceremony.

It was the first in five years for the department, which had a lot of dedicated heroes to honor. Forty-seven different officers received commendation certificates from the commissioner and mayor.

Fifty-three awards were given out in all. Every commendation stemmed from action in 17 different exceptional incidents over the last five years.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, “Every day if you listen to the police scanner we respond to gun arrests, car chases, felony arrests, these women and men put their lives on the line every day.”

After five years of built-up awards, Clapprood said ceremonies like Wednesday nights are essential for department morale. Going forward, the department will hold a banquet every October to make sure these heroes are recognized for their bravery and service.