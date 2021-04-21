Springfield police officers save baby’s life with CPR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Springfield police officers are being credited with saving a baby’s life Tuesday morning.

Ryan Walsh of the Springfield Police Department told 22News, Springfield Police Officers Francisco Luna, Josue Cruz and Luis Delgado helped save a three-month-old’s life. At around 11:00 a.m., officers were called to a home in the Mason Square neighborhood for a baby boy not breathing.

When officers arrived, the baby was not moving and his skin appeared to be blue in color. Officers took over for the mother performing CPR and provided oxygen. The baby spit up and began breathing after about five minutes.

“These officers did an amazing job. Officers are trained in so many different areas and life-saving techniques are one of them. When an infant is in distress that can be one of the most difficult calls officers ever respond to, but to know that the baby is on the road to recovery and these officers helped prevent a tragedy, I am just so proud of them,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “God Bless! First of all, I am very happy that mom and baby are doing well. Simply tremendous life-saving work by Officers Luna, Cruz, and Delgado. Sometimes people forget that our police officers are not only brave, compassionate, but also, sentinels of peace making for a better and healthier community. These stories need to be told more often.”

The mother and baby were taken to Baystate’s Pediatric Unit and the mother informed the officers the baby was doing well.