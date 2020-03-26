Springfield Police officers to begin wearing PPE to reduce risk of coronavirus exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Commissioner on Wednesday distributed personal protective equipment to officers to help protect them from coronavirus exposure while on the job.

The department’s spokesman Ryan Walsh said Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood gave out N95 masks, glasses, surgical masks, and gloves to squad officers to ensure they are protected when they come in close contact with citizens while responding to emergency calls. The items are not to be shared.

In a statement to 22News, Commissioner Clapproond said:

“The health and well-being of our officers has always been my highest priority. There are several COVID-19 cases in our community and it is extremely contagious. I want to keep our officers healthy and hope our residents are doing everything possible to prevent the spread of this virus.” Springfield Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood









As of Wednesday, the Springfield Police Department has enough N95 masks for every squad officer, but according to Walsh, they are in short supply since the masks can only be steamed and reused a certain amount of times before losing its protective fibers.

Additional N95 masks arrived Wednesday afternoon to be distributed to officers in other bureaus and divisions, Walsh told 22News adding that, “The Personal Protective Equipment, N95 masks, glasses, and gloves must all be worn together to reduce the risk of infection and/or transmission.”

The protective gears were donated by Smith &Wesson, Springfield Public Schools, Pastor Chen of the Chinese Christian Church. The Executive Office of Public Safety and Springfield Officer of Emergency Preparedness secured the N95 masks.

If you work for a company that has N95 Masks available, you are asked to please contact the Commissioner’s Office 413.787.6313.