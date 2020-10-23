Springfield police officers volunteer at Oasis Food Pantry Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen Springfield police officers will volunteer at the Oasis Food Pantry Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield police officers and supervisors will be volunteering between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Central High School.

The pop-up food pantry has served thousands of meals for families since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents drive through and pick up bags of food containing canned goods, fresh produce, dairy, and meat.

“This pandemic has been and still is difficult for everyone. Mr. Foley and the Oasis Food Pantry have delivered such a great service to our residents in need, some of our officers wanted to help out in whatever small way they could,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.

The Oasis Food Pantry on Central Street is open Monday through Thursday by appointment only and on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Central High School or until supplies last.