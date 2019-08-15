1  of  2
Springfield Police on Liberty St. after motorcycle vs. car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to determine what caused a motorcycle and car accident in the Liberty Street area of Springfield that sent two people to the hospital with injuries Wednesday night.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Brian Tetreault confirmed the motorcycle vs. car crash with 22News. At least three Springfield Police cruisers could be seen in the area around 11:30 p.m. and a section of the road was blocked off with yellow caution tape.

A 22News crew on Liberty St. at the intersection of Phoenix St. saw a motorcycle in the middle of the street with debris around it. A helmet can also be seen a few feet away from the motorcycle. 

It is currently unclear if anyone suffered serious injuries in the accident.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available. 

