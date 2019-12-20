Springfield Police: Opioid Rescue Kits have revived 90 percent of patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – It’s been six months since Springfield Police Officers started carrying Opioid Rescue Kits and so far it’s helped save many lives.

According to the police department, Springfield Police Officers have had to administer Naloxone, a drug used to treat a narcotic overdose, on 78 calls since March 19. That means 70 times they used the drug the patient was revived.

Each marked police car equipped with an Automated External Defibrillator has two doses of Narcan. Storing the Narcan in the AED bag will help to preserve it in frigid temperatures.