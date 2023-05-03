SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has promoted Captain Lawrence Akers to the position of Provisional Deputy Chief. The position became available after William Cochrane retired on Saturday.

Akers has served the city of Springfield for 37 years and is a lifelong resident of the city. He was one of the first supervisors to serve in the Gaming Enforcement Unit when MGM Springfield opened.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

“I am proud to announce this promotion and have Deputy Chief Akers join our command staff. I have asked a lot of him over these past few years, and he has always come through for our department,” said Superintendent Clapprood. “He has the respect of our officers and has worn many hats during this career that started back in 1986. His accolades during these nearly 40 years speak for itself. I know that Larry will help our command staff succeed during these challenging times. As a second-generation officer I know his would father be extremely proud of how far he has come. Congratulations!”

Mayor Sarno states, “I’m very happy to send congratulations to newly minted Deputy Chief Larry Akers. Always the gentleman…a good man, a good cop, and a good leader. He comes from a great family and I know he’ll continue to serve all in our community with courage, professionalism, and compassion.”

Deputy Chief Akers is a second-generation Springfield officer. His father Charles E. Akers served in the department for 29 years and retired in 1987.