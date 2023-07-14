SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has received more than $300,000 in grants that will help continue its behavioral health services.

The department will be receiving a Jail/Arrest Diversion Program Grant of $367,474 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, which will help continue the implementation of the police/clinician co-response during the Fiscal Year 2024, in partnership with Behavioral Health Network (BHN).

This funding will support three clinicians and a clinical supervisor from BHN to the Springfield Police staff. The clinicians will assist officers and provide guidance during a behavioral health call.

Mayor Sarno states, “My administration is proud to continue our partnership with BHN to have their dedicated clinicians co-respond with our brave and dedicated police officers during a mental health or crisis call. Following up on my roundtable meeting with key community stakeholders and members of the clergy on how we can mitigate this uptick in gun violence, one of the main components to enhance our proactive and preventative services and outreach is the continue and look into expanding our mental health related response in partnership with BHN.”

“Police Superintendent Clapprood and I want to thank BHN President and CEO Steve Winn for his continued support and partnership with our Springfield Police Department to help address the growing mental health-related calls for service. Also, thank you to Senior Vice President Michelle Michaelian and Chelan Brown for attending my administration’s recent community stakeholder’s roundtable discussion this week to discuss our continued collaborative efforts to support, fund and enhance our successful proactive outreach and preventative programs and initiatives, such as our partnership with BHN.”