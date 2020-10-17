Springfield Police release video seeking identity of suspect who vandalized BLM mural

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are seeking the public’s help in obtaining information that could lead them to identify the person responsible for defacing the Black Lives Matter street painting on Court Street in Springfield earlier this month.

The Springfield Police Department on Friday released video of the incident, which occurred on October 5, at 12:40 a.m. The video shows the suspect arrive on a bicycle and then leave shortly after. It wasn’t until 8 a.m. until officers checked city cameras and reviewed video and discovered the vandalism that had occurred.

Video: Springfield Police Department

The suspect being sought can be clearly seen on video spray painting the Black Lives Matter mural.

This is not the first time the Black Lives Matter mural on Court Street has been vandalized and police continue to investigate these incidents.









Springfield detectives have been able to gather enough evidence to request a criminal complaint for the alleged suspect from a vandalism that occurred on September 14, the department said.

The other incidents remain under investigation. The Springfield Police Department has requested felony charges of defacement of real or personal property for the criminal complaint from September 14. Springfield Police Department

If you recognize the person caught on video vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural or have any information on his identity, you are asked to reach out the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6355.

You can also Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), or submit a tip here.

You may remain anonymous.