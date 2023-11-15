SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is remembering Officer Alain Beauregard on Wednesday.
On November 12th, 1985, Officer Beauregard and Officer Michael Schiavina were both shot and killed while they were approaching a vehicle with two men in it. One of the men in the vehicle had an outstanding warrant and opened fire as the two approached, hitting Officer Schiavina in the chest and Officer Beauregard in the head.
Officer Schiavina died from his injuries at the incident and Officer Beauregard died of his injuries three days later. The suspect of the shooting later committed suicide as officers searched a home that he was hiding in.
Officer Beauregard was only 29 years old when he was killed and served with the agency for five years. He was survived by his wife, two children, and his parents.
A total of 17 Springfield officers died in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1636. A Fallen Officer Memorial is located outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street.
Springfield Police Fallen Officers
- Thomas Miller 10/05/1675
- Daniel Donovan 09/29/1908
- Adelbert St. Marie 08/31/1934
- Carl Rolf 11/02/1938
- John P. Sullivan, Sr. 02/02/1940
- Thomas F. Murphy 02/02/1940
- Raymond Moriarty 09/02/1946
- John W. Connors 02/20/1953
- Leo Hamel 10/31/1955
- Francis Sears 09/11/1967
- Walter C. Juskiewicz 06/21/1969
- William R. Berte 01/08/1973
- Richard D. Vigneault 04/11/1973
- Paul F. Mawaka 10/30/1973
- Michael Schiavina 11/12/1985
- Alain Beauregard 11/15/1985
- Kevin Ambrose 06/04/2012
