SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is remembering Officer Kevin Ambrose on Sunday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Officer Ambrose was killed going to a domestic disturbance at the Lawton Arms Apartments on Lawton Street back on June 4, 2012. Ambrose was shot while protecting a woman and her child from the woman’s boyfriend, and he saved the lives of both the woman and the child.

He had served with the Springfield Police Department for 36 years. Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood will honor and remember Officer Ambrose.

Mayor Sarno states, “On this, the 11th anniversary, we must never forget and always remember Officer Kevin Ambrose’s heroic efforts to save a young mother and her child. He made the ultimate sacrifice in order to secure their lives. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I, and our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department will once again mark the anniversary and honor the memory of Officer Ambrose. I respectfully ask those who are able, as I will do, to please take a moment to remember this fallen hero. I will continue to proudly wear my “Badge #7” pin in honor of Officer Kevin Ambrose and all our brave officers for their sacrifices and for what they do for us each and every day. May God rest Kevin’s soul and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and May God protect our men and women in blue and the community in which they serve.”