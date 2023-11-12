SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is remembering Officer Michael Schiavina on Sunday.

Back on November 12th, 1985, Officer Schiavina and Officer Alain Beauregard were shot and killed while approaching a vehicle with two men inside. One of the men in the vehicle had an outstanding warrant and opened fire as the two approached, hitting Officer Schiavina in the chest and Officer Beauregard in the head.

Officer Schiavina died from his injuries at the incident and Officer Beauregard died of his injuries three days later. Officer Schiavina was only 28 years old and had served the Springfield Police Department for six years.

A total of 17 Springfield officers died in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1636. A Fallen Officer Memorial is located outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street.

Thomas Miller 10/05/1675 Daniel Donovan 09/29/1908 Adelbert St. Marie 08/31/1934 Carl Rolf 11/02/1938 John P. Sullivan, Sr. 02/02/1940 Thomas F. Murphy 02/02/1940 Raymond Moriarty 09/02/1946 John W. Connors 02/20/1953 Leo Hamel 10/31/1955 Francis Sears 09/11/1967 Walter C. Juskiewicz 06/21/1969 William R. Berte 01/08/1973 Richard D. Vigneault 04/11/1973 Paul F. Mawaka 10/30/1973 Michael Schiavina 11/12/1985 Alain Beauregard 11/15/1985 Kevin Ambrose 06/04/2012