SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is remembering Officer Michael Schiavina on Sunday.
Back on November 12th, 1985, Officer Schiavina and Officer Alain Beauregard were shot and killed while approaching a vehicle with two men inside. One of the men in the vehicle had an outstanding warrant and opened fire as the two approached, hitting Officer Schiavina in the chest and Officer Beauregard in the head.
Officer Schiavina died from his injuries at the incident and Officer Beauregard died of his injuries three days later. Officer Schiavina was only 28 years old and had served the Springfield Police Department for six years.
A total of 17 Springfield officers died in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1636. A Fallen Officer Memorial is located outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street.
Springfield Police Fallen Officers
- Thomas Miller 10/05/1675
- Daniel Donovan 09/29/1908
- Adelbert St. Marie 08/31/1934
- Carl Rolf 11/02/1938
- John P. Sullivan, Sr. 02/02/1940
- Thomas F. Murphy 02/02/1940
- Raymond Moriarty 09/02/1946
- John W. Connors 02/20/1953
- Leo Hamel 10/31/1955
- Francis Sears 09/11/1967
- Walter C. Juskiewicz 06/21/1969
- William R. Berte 01/08/1973
- Richard D. Vigneault 04/11/1973
- Paul F. Mawaka 10/30/1973
- Michael Schiavina 11/12/1985
- Alain Beauregard 11/15/1985
- Kevin Ambrose 06/04/2012
