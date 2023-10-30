SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is remembering Office Paul Mawaka on Monday.
According to the Springfield Police Department, Officer Paul Mawaka was killed back on October 30th, 1973, in a motorcycle accident while on duty. Officer Mawaka was struck by a hit-and-run driver while returning to the station at the end of his shift. The driver was never found.
Officer Mawaka was 34 years old at the time of his death with nine years on the job.
A total of 17 Springfield officers died in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1636. A Fallen Officer Memorial is located outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street.
Springfield Police Fallen Officers
- Thomas Miller 10/05/1675
- Daniel Donovan 09/29/1908
- Adelbert St. Marie 08/31/1934
- Carl Rolf 11/02/1938
- John P. Sullivan, Sr. 02/02/1940
- Thomas F. Murphy 02/02/1940
- Raymond Moriarty 09/02/1946
- John W. Connors 02/20/1953
- Leo Hamel 10/31/1955
- Francis Sears 09/11/1967
- Walter C. Juskiewicz 06/21/1969
- William R. Berte 01/08/1973
- Richard D. Vigneault 04/11/1973
- Paul F. Mawaka 10/30/1973
- Michael Schiavina 11/12/1985
- Alain Beauregard 11/15/1985
- Kevin Ambrose 06/04/2012
