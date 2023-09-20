SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is remembering Officer Raymond Moriarty on Wednesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Officer Raymond Moriarty was killed after being hit by a vehicle while he was on duty.

He was with the Springfield Police Department for four years when he died back in 1946. Officer Moriarty was 30-years-old when he died.

A total of 17 Springfield officers died in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1636. A Fallen Officer Memorial is located outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street.

Thomas Miller 10/05/1675 Daniel Donovan 09/29/1908 Adelbert St. Marie 08/31/1934 Carl Rolf 11/02/1938 John P. Sullivan, Sr. 02/02/1940 Thomas F. Murphy 02/02/1940 Raymond Moriarty 09/02/1946 John W. Connors 02/20/1953 Leo Hamel 10/31/1955 Francis Sears 09/11/1967 Walter C. Juskiewicz 06/21/1969 William R. Berte 01/08/1973 Richard D. Vigneault 04/11/1973 Paul F. Mawaka 10/30/1973 Michael Schiavina 11/12/1985 Alain Beauregard 11/15/1985 Kevin Ambrose 06/04/2012