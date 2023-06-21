SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is remembering Officer Walter Juskiewicz on Wednesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Officer Juskiewicz suffered a fatal heart attack while he was on duty on June 21st, 1969.

He was with the Springfield Police Department for 19 years.

A total of 17 Springfield officers died in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1636. A Fallen Officer Memorial is located outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street.