SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is remembering Officer Walter Juskiewicz on Wednesday.
According to the Springfield Police Department, Officer Juskiewicz suffered a fatal heart attack while he was on duty on June 21st, 1969.
He was with the Springfield Police Department for 19 years.
A total of 17 Springfield officers died in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1636. A Fallen Officer Memorial is located outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street.
Springfield Police Fallen Officers
- Thomas Miller 10/05/1675
- Daniel Donovan 09/29/1908
- Adelbert St. Marie 08/31/1934
- Carl Rolf 11/02/1938
- John P. Sullivan, Sr. 02/02/1940
- Thomas F. Murphy 02/02/1940
- Raymond Moriarty 09/02/1946
- John W. Connors 02/20/1953
- Leo Hamel 10/31/1955
- Francis Sears 09/11/1967
- Walter C. Juskiewicz 06/21/1969
- William R. Berte 01/08/1973
- Richard D. Vigneault 04/11/1973
- Paul F. Mawaka 10/30/1973
- Michael Schiavina 11/12/1985
- Alain Beauregard 11/15/1985
- Kevin Ambrose 06/04/2012