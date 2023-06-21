SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is remembering Officer Walter Juskiewicz on Wednesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Officer Juskiewicz suffered a fatal heart attack while he was on duty on June 21st, 1969.

He was with the Springfield Police Department for 19 years.

A total of 17 Springfield officers died in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1636. A Fallen Officer Memorial is located outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street.

Springfield Police Fallen Officers

  1. Thomas Miller 10/05/1675
  2. Daniel Donovan 09/29/1908
  3. Adelbert St. Marie 08/31/1934
  4. Carl Rolf 11/02/1938
  5. John P. Sullivan, Sr. 02/02/1940
  6. Thomas F. Murphy 02/02/1940
  7. Raymond Moriarty 09/02/1946
  8. John W. Connors 02/20/1953
  9. Leo Hamel 10/31/1955
  10. Francis Sears 09/11/1967
  11. Walter C. Juskiewicz 06/21/1969
  12. William R. Berte 01/08/1973
  13. Richard D. Vigneault 04/11/1973
  14. Paul F. Mawaka 10/30/1973
  15. Michael Schiavina 11/12/1985
  16. Alain Beauregard 11/15/1985
  17. Kevin Ambrose 06/04/2012