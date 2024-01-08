SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is remembering Officer William Berte on Monday.
On January 8th, 1973, Officer William Berte was killed in the line of duty. Officer Berte started serving in Springfield on October 7th, 1969.
Officer Berte was just 28 years old when he died, serving with the Springfield Police Department for three years.
A total of 17 Springfield officers died in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1636. A Fallen Officer Memorial is located outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street.
Springfield Police Fallen Officers
- Thomas Miller 10/05/1675
- Daniel Donovan 09/29/1908
- Adelbert St. Marie 08/31/1934
- Carl Rolf 11/02/1938
- John P. Sullivan, Sr. 02/02/1940
- Thomas F. Murphy 02/02/1940
- Raymond Moriarty 09/02/1946
- John W. Connors 02/20/1953
- Leo Hamel 10/31/1955
- Francis Sears 09/11/1967
- Walter C. Juskiewicz 06/21/1969
- William R. Berte 01/08/1973
- Richard D. Vigneault 04/11/1973
- Paul F. Mawaka 10/30/1973
- Michael Schiavina 11/12/1985
- Alain Beauregard 11/15/1985
- Kevin Ambrose 06/04/2012
