SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With winter weather it can be tempting to start your car before you hit the road or leave it running while you stop for an errand.

However, due to an uptick in car break-ins, Springfield Police are reminding people to turn off their vehicles and lock them when not being used.

Also, they’re urging you to never leave anything valuable inside. In Massachusetts, it’s also illegal to keep your car idling for more than 5 minutes.