SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is reminding residents that Can-Am Maverick’s or similar four-wheel off-highway-vehicles (OHVs) are not street legal in Massachusetts due to recent sightings.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers have seen four-wheel OHVs recently that have out-of-state registration and Massachusetts motorcycle license plates, and these four-wheel OHVs are NOT motorcycles.

A Can-Am Maverick has the most powerful side-by-side engine that you can get anywhere, according to their website.

Springfield Police Department

A motorcycle, by law, is any motor vehicle that has a seat or saddle for the use of the rider and is designed to travel on not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, such as any bicycle with a motor or driving wheel attached.

Springfield Police Officers are allowed to tow the vehicle if it is on any street that is within city limits.