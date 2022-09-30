SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Renewed calls from local police about locking your cars as an uptick in break-ins continues in a number of communities.
Most recently Springfield police arrested two teens caught joy riding in stolen vehicles throughout the city.
It’s been found that more than half of all car break-ins occur at night and with daylight hours getting shorter. 22News is working for you with important steps to take to prevent yourself from falling victim to this crime.
- Lock your vehicles
- Avoid leaving anything visible in your car like electronics
- Avoid parking in isolated and poorly-lit areas
“Its a big problem in our area, my boyfriend had his son and his daughter’s car broken into and yeah no it’s just a crappy thing to do somebody but it’s what’s going on,” said Opal Keegan of Connecticut.
Police say if you see a break-in in progress, you should call 911 immediately and provide as much detail as possible.