SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Renewed calls from local police about locking your cars as an uptick in break-ins continues in a number of communities.

Most recently Springfield police arrested two teens caught joy riding in stolen vehicles throughout the city.

It’s been found that more than half of all car break-ins occur at night and with daylight hours getting shorter. 22News is working for you with important steps to take to prevent yourself from falling victim to this crime.

Lock your vehicles

Avoid leaving anything visible in your car like electronics

Avoid parking in isolated and poorly-lit areas

“Its a big problem in our area, my boyfriend had his son and his daughter’s car broken into and yeah no it’s just a crappy thing to do somebody but it’s what’s going on,” said Opal Keegan of Connecticut.

Police say if you see a break-in in progress, you should call 911 immediately and provide as much detail as possible.