Springfield Police reminding residents to not illegal dump at Community Survival Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is urging people to stop disposing of certain items at the Community Survival Center in Indian Orchard.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, there has been an increase in illegal dumping on the Cedar Street side.

Walsh said officers are using a camera in the area to identify several people who threw out old mattresses and furniture there. The individuals were contacted and came back and cleaned up the items.

The Community Survival Center doesn’t accept mattresses, children’s toys, or furniture. Walsh said when someone throws out their trash or unwanted items, the Survival Center ends up having to pay for it and it can be costly.

The shops are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they are accepting food and cash donations.

If people are illegally dumping trash there they will be caught, cited and fined.