Springfield Police report one dead after shooting on Saturday morning

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police reported that one man died after a shooting on Lionel Benoit Road Saturday morning.

According to spokesperson Ryan Walsh at approximately 4:10 a.m. officers drove to Lionel Benoit Road due to a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers located a man with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until he was taken to Baystate Medical Center, however hours later he passed away from his injuries.

The Springfield Police are investigating the shooting and no other injuries have been reported.

