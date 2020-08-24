Springfield police rescue woman who reportedly jumped off North End Bridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department was called to the North End Bridge for a report of someone hanging over the railing Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh, shortly after 2 p.m. Real Time Analysis Center analysts spotted the individual in the river hanging onto a pillar.

Springfield police then launched a boat and pulled her to safety. Walsh said a witness told police they saw the individual jump. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.