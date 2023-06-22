SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Hancock Street was closed off Thursday afternoon, in response to an incident that prompted large police presence.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, 22News crews could see caution tape portioning off the vicinity of Hancock and Florence Streets in Springfield. Noticeable damage to the front of a vehicle could be seen, as well as a damaged motorized bike against a fence on Florence Street.

Ambulances and emergency crews were also present, in addition to numerous police cruisers.

We have reached out to Springfield Police, but have yet to hear anything. We will continue to update this story, as new details are shared with us.