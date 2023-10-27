SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that stole a stair railing outside the Balliet Elementary School on Rosewell Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the theft occurred between 2:34 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 23rd. The white car in the photo below is believed to be the vehicle the suspect left in.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on the incident or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637) by texting “SOLVE” plus your message.