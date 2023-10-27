SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that stole a stair railing outside the Balliet Elementary School on Rosewell Street in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the theft occurred between 2:34 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 23rd. The white car in the photo below is believed to be the vehicle the suspect left in.
If you have any information on the incident or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637) by texting “SOLVE” plus your message.
