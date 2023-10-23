SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager Monday afternoon.

According to police, 12-year-old Madison Cintron was last seen on Alexander Street on Monday, October 16th, and has not been heard from since last Friday, when she called her mother.

Madison is 4’11” in height and weighs roughly 110 pounds. Police say she may be in the North End of Springfield.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360.