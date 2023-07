SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is trying to locate 13-year-old Jacob Pagan. Pagan ran away from a program on Arnold Avenue on June 20th and has not returned. He is approximately 5’6″ in height and weighs 140 pounds.

Credit: Springfield Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360.