Springfield police searching for driver in deadly hit and run on State Street

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Police Car_1524529540474.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An adult man has died after a hit and run accident on State Street Saturday evening.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck by a car and then a second vehicle in the opposite lane, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The first driver involved stayed at the accident but the second driver left.

The car has been identified as a red sedan and is expected to have lower front end damage. City cameras caught the vehicle on State Street, then turning on Chestnut Street at a high rate of speed. The car was seen weaving through traffic into the North End.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the driver, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Traffic Unit at 413-735-1561.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today