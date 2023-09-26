SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 24-year-old man.

According to police, 24-year-old Giovanni Davis was last seen leaving Mercy Medical Center on Monday around 10:00 a.m. His family has been unable to contact him since he left. Giovanni is 5’11” in height and weighs 190 pounds.

Giovanni is from Williamsport, Pennsylvania and may be attempting to return home.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6360.