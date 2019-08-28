1  of  2
Springfield Police searching for man reported missing since April

Photo: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Have you seen Ernest? 

Springfield Police need your help locating 56-year-old Ernest Dewberry, who was last seen in April and reported missing a few weeks later. 

Police say they have located several of his family members, but they have been estranged for several years. The photo above is the latest of Dewberry from his RMV profile.  

The missing man is described as 6’2 tall and weighs 140 pounds

If you have seen Dewberry or have any helpful information, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6360 or call the non-emergency line at (413) 787-6302.

You can also leave a private message on Facebook or Text-A-Tip by texting 274637

