Springfield Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy with medical issues

Photo: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing young boy with medical issues from Springfield Friday night. 

The Springfield Police Department is looking for 12-year-old Malichi Kelly, who was last seen in the area of Baystate Medical Center possibly in the Grosvenor Street area. 

He is described as 5’4” tall, weighs about 105 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey a sweater and army fatigue pants. 

Police did not specify Kelly’s medical issue. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6302, (413) 787-6360 or (413) 750-2379

