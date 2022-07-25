SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are searching for a teenager that ran away from home Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said 13-year-old Luis Ortiz is approximately 5’3″ in height, weighs 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and sandals. Police believe he may be in the North End part of the city.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the police department’s main number 413-787-6300.