SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to Springfield Police, on Monday 14-year-old Ashanty Rivera “refused to return home” after going to Adams Park on Wilbraham Road. Police have shared a photo of the missing teenager.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or call 413-787-6300.