SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Malayiah Daniels had run away from a group home on the 900 block of Plumtree Road on April 21 and hasn’t been seen since. She is approximately 5’6″ in height and weighs 110 pounds.

Police say she may be near Central High School, Boston Road, or in Greenfield.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide at 413-787-6360.