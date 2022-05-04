SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 15-year-old Onasun Jolly was last seen leaving from her friend’s house on Euclid Avenue. Her friend contacted her mother and said Onasun left the house around midnight on Tuesday and has not returned home.

Onasun is 5’11” in height, weighs approximately 105 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, a beauty mark above her mouth, a belly button ring and a tattoo of a small cross on her ring finger. Police say she also may be in need of medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300.