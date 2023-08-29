SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday.

According to police, 15-year-old Londyn Naylor was reported as a runaway on August 17th. She is 5’4″ in height and may be staying with family in the Canon Circle area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the Springfield police non-emergency number at 413-787-6300.