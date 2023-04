SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway teenager.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh says Anabella Lopez has not been seen by her family since March 30. She may be in Bronx, New York.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360.