SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 16-year-old Genesis Lopez ran away from the hospital on February 2nd and she might be in need of medical care.

(Springfield Police Department)

It is asked that if you know her whereabouts call the Youth Aid Bureau at 413-787-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.